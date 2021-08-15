Samira

DailyUI 006 Profile Page

DailyUI 006 Profile Page
After quite some months I came back to the dailyUI challenge and had to make a profile page. After a quick sneak peak through dribble I saw that many others had made some sort of modern Instagram page. So I was inspired to do something different. I chose a business profile page and tried to give it a modern look and feel. I like the underlines and fonts but I'm not sure about the color contrast and font weight. Might cause some accessibility issues. :-/

What do you think? I'm still learning and love to hear your feedback and advice! Thanks a lot and hope you like it :-)

Posted on Aug 15, 2021
