Youth & Free

Youth & Free branding graphic design artwork youthculture nftartist animation clothingbrand merchart merchdesign albumcoverart albumcover hiphop weed chillvibes monoline californa vibes california illustration rap
Hello, I’m back !!! 😁
This is one of my fav commissions in the year.
I love hip hop music, culture & style.
For this work I collaboration with my client.
His guy is very nice, his skecth so make me easy to finished this work, Unfortunately my account is not pro so I can't display the sketch/draft in the next slide. Hope I get commision theme like this.

Stay safe and healhty
See you for more artwork !

