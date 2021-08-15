Youth & Free

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hello, I’m back !!! 😁
This is one of my fav commissions in the year.
I love hip hop music, culture & style.
For this work I collaboration with my client.
His guy is very nice, his skecth so make me easy to finished this work, Unfortunately my account is not pro so I can't display the sketch/draft in the next slide. Hope I get commision theme like this.
Stay safe and healhty
See you for more artwork !