NHEG Magazines

NHEG Magazines design typography illustration nheg magazine magazine graphic design
  1. July-August 2021.jpg
  2. January-February-2021-front.jpg
  3. September–October-2020-front.jpg

Leading editor of the bimonthly magazine of the organization.
At the following link are some of the issues: https://www.newheightseducation.org/who-we-are/nheg-magazine/

Posted on Aug 15, 2021
