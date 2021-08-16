🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Tozan is the missing ingredient of the A/B testing world. It helps organisations test and learn by using AI to optimise experiments in real-time and intelligently adjusting traffic allocations between versions. It offers a continuous optimisation process, unlike static pre-defined A/B testing tools.
Members involved
Zlatko Najdenovski - UX/UI and art direction
Gintare Kavaliauskaite - Visual design
Todor Dimov - Website development
Live Website : www.tozan.ai
