Guitars n' More eCommerce site

My attempt at an eCommerce site. I decided to create one for a guitar store and studied a number of existing sites for guitar and music stores. I found a color palette for the 3-tone sunburst styling for guitars for the background.
This is also my first attempt at creating a new logo, which I built out in Canva.
Please let me know what you think and any feedback that you have! Thanks for looking!