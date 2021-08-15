Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Guitars n' More eCommerce site

Guitars n' More eCommerce site logo branding ux ui design
My attempt at an eCommerce site. I decided to create one for a guitar store and studied a number of existing sites for guitar and music stores. I found a color palette for the 3-tone sunburst styling for guitars for the background.
This is also my first attempt at creating a new logo, which I built out in Canva.
Please let me know what you think and any feedback that you have! Thanks for looking!

Posted on Aug 15, 2021
