Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Masrur Ahmed

Sheikh Mujib (15th August)

Masrur Ahmed
Masrur Ahmed
  • Save
Sheikh Mujib (15th August) illustration design adobe photoshop masrur artworks graphic design artworks bangladeshi bangabandhu august 15 15 august bangladesh sheikh mujib mujib
Download color palette

National Mourning Day, a public holiday in Bangladesh on August 15th

Masrur Ahmed
Masrur Ahmed

More by Masrur Ahmed

View profile
    • Like