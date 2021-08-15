Maksim Shteinberg

Daily UI Challenge 092 - F.A.Q.

Maksim Shteinberg
Maksim Shteinberg
  • Save
Daily UI Challenge 092 - F.A.Q. product design questions faq f.a.q. flight search uidesign dailyui app ui design
Download color palette

Day 92: F.A.Q.
It's connected with Flight Search (I see it as a whole system), you can also look at the whole project on my behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/124307421/Flight-Search-Website-Case-Study-UXUI-mobile
Hope you like it:)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 15, 2021
Maksim Shteinberg
Maksim Shteinberg

More by Maksim Shteinberg

View profile
    • Like