Sketch Pad

Sketch Pad icon fun simple paper pad drawings sketch doodle
Icon a Day #1

For the month of July my goal is to create 1 icon every single day. 1 down, 30 to go.

You can download this icon, and all future Icon a Day icons at:
http://designsbyhall.me/icon-a-day/

Posted on Jul 1, 2014
