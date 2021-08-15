Thoriq Azizul

Onboarding screen Kabubu App

Onboarding screen Kabubu App screen landingpage app mobileapp photoshop coreldraw design ux vector ui
Hi, this is my first shot.

This is an onboarding screen design from my old work for a catalog application that I made its named Kabubu, made using Corel Draw and finishing with Photoshop.

Hope you like it :)

Posted on Aug 15, 2021
