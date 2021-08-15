Christian Paredes

Mountain Landscape Mural

Mural designed for a nursery room. The client wanted a specific landscape with contrasting mountain and a few elements of watercolor textured accents on the piece that she could replicate in the mural. I added the watercolor textures on the clouds and the river to give it make the lighter tones stand out more.

