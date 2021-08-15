Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Pragati Resort's Kids' Carnival Website/Web-App Design

Pragati Resort's Kids' Carnival Website/Web-App Design
This design was part of an assignment which involved translating a print design to Website/Web-App design. With restrictions on fonts, this design was created keeping 'retro' in mind.

Posted on Aug 15, 2021
