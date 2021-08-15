Pitu Cabanillas

voysmile.com voysmile voice message design app ux ui
Download color palette

Surprise your loved ones by hiding a voice message at any location in the world. Record it, hide it, love it. #voysmile #sendsmiles

Share sweet moments, say how much you love and appreciate someone, surprise your best friend when she’s at work with a voice message – we make sending voice messages very simple.

Got excited? Head over to https://www.voysmile.com, and be one of the first to experience messaging with a personal touch!

Posted on Aug 15, 2021
