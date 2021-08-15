KC Logo Option 1-3

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a logo for a local collective. I wanted to incorporate a feature of the Kolob Fingers along with the California Condors that are in the area. It's been hard to choose which option I like best. Still playing with colors, what do you think?