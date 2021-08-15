TesignLab

WORLD FOOD SHOP logo

WORLD FOOD SHOP logo shop letter mark wordmark brand identity minimalist graphicdesign modern logo icon logotype minimalistic design illustration logo design branding logo graphic design simple logo food food logo minimal
World Food Shop Logo concept.
Available for new projects :
srshahriar622@gmail.com
WhatsApp : +8801531944622
