Twin Sheds Woodshop Logo

PERSONAL PROJECT

A friend and I do a bit of wood-working on the side and for our respective homes. One day we were out in the shed working on a project and got to talking about how it would be cool to have this as a legit side project and what we could create.

As a designer by day, my brain instantly starting going into what we could call our project and how it would look.

Since we both work out of either his shed or my shed, it became clear that we should go under the moniker Twin Sheds Woodshop.

And this is the official logo of Twin Sheds Woodshop.