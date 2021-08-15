Jen Thomas

KC Logo Option 1-1

Jen Thomas
Jen Thomas
  • Save
KC Logo Option 1-1 zionnationalpark zion flat graphic design branding logo
Download color palette

This is a logo for a local collective. I wanted to incorporate a feature of the Kolob Fingers along with the California Condors that are in the area. It's been hard to choose which option I like best. Still playing with colors, what do you think?

View all tags
Posted on Aug 15, 2021
Jen Thomas
Jen Thomas

More by Jen Thomas

View profile
    • Like