Hamra First Square Conceptual Design

Hamra First Square Conceptual Design
SK-Touch team brainstormed with the client how he can make the best ROI on his land and proposed a Concept with Restaurants, Movie Theatre and a supermarket. The project will be a landmark and a 1 stop square where clienteles can find everything they need for entrainment. https://www.sk-touch.com/

Posted on Aug 15, 2021
