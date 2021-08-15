Mukhlasur Rahman

Clean Corporate Brochure

Mukhlasur Rahman
Mukhlasur Rahman
  • Save
Clean Corporate Brochure multipurpose indesign template finance professional minimal creative company brochure business brochure corporate brochure clean corporate brochure
Download color palette

- Size: Letter
- Pages: 12 Pages
- Resolution: 300 dpi
- Color mode: CMYK
- Bleed: 0.125 in
- Master Page
- Swatches Color
- Paragraph Styles
- Character Styles
- 12 Columns
- Working file: In Design cs4,
- Files included: In Design cc (INDD), CS4(IDML)
- Font used: Download link included in help file

Buy From etsy

Mukhlasur Rahman
Mukhlasur Rahman

More by Mukhlasur Rahman

View profile
    • Like