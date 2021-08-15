Clean Corporate Brochure

- Size: Letter

- Pages: 12 Pages

- Resolution: 300 dpi

- Color mode: CMYK

- Bleed: 0.125 in

- Master Page

- Swatches Color

- Paragraph Styles

- Character Styles

- 12 Columns

- Working file: In Design cs4,

- Files included: In Design cc (INDD), CS4(IDML)

- Font used: Download link included in help file

Buy From etsy