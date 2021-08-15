Johannes Gerber

Datatip on stacked column chart

This is a web-based dashboard designed to be used on different devices like desktop or tablet an is usable with cursor, finger gestures and pencil.

Any experiences with similar multi-gestural approaches? Let me know in the comments.

Interface Design for Smart Industry applications

