Ejite Otega

MYMUZIK Landing page UI/UX design

Ejite Otega
Ejite Otega
  • Save
MYMUZIK Landing page UI/UX design ux typography ui logo graphic design design
Download color palette

Hello dribbblers...
Here's a website landing page for a music application....
Please have a look and feel free to drop a feedback.
#UI/UX #Designs
{Open to projects & collaborations}

View all tags
Posted on Aug 15, 2021
Ejite Otega
Ejite Otega

More by Ejite Otega

View profile
    • Like