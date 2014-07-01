John Rainsford

Mug Revise

John Rainsford
John Rainsford
  • Save
Mug Revise mug pixelcode bigtree
Download color palette

I did this after the first design, moving the text into the middle of the pattern. Not sure if I'm diggin' it

28b756bc0e7a6d7fdb2f113380997827
Rebound of
Mug Design
By John Rainsford
View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2014
John Rainsford
John Rainsford

More by John Rainsford

View profile
    • Like