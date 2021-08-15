EventHub on Figma Community

Hello Guys,

Meet with Event Booking App- EventHub

Buy this kit from UI8

---------------------------------------------------------------

This is "EventHub" Behance Presentation

---------------------------------------------------------------

Get Demo Version Figma Community

---------------------------------------------------------------

Have a project in mind? We are available for new projects. - prelookstudio@gmail.com

Follow Prelook Studio

Dribbble | Facebook | Instagram | Behance | UI8

Share some love by pressing 'L' if you like this shot :)

Find me here, drop a line at - ahmedashfak80@gmail.com

Thanks