Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ashfak Ahmed Sayem
Prelook Studio

EventHub on Figma Community

Ashfak Ahmed Sayem
Prelook Studio
Ashfak Ahmed Sayem for Prelook Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
EventHub on Figma Community eventhub branding mockup creative graphic design landing page ui app webdesign design figma design figma community event ui kit event app kit free resources freebies ui kit mobile design app design event app
EventHub on Figma Community eventhub branding mockup creative graphic design landing page ui app webdesign design figma design figma community event ui kit event app kit free resources freebies ui kit mobile design app design event app
EventHub on Figma Community eventhub branding mockup creative graphic design landing page ui app webdesign design figma design figma community event ui kit event app kit free resources freebies ui kit mobile design app design event app
Download color palette
  1. Figma Community.png
  2. Preview.png
  3. Prelook - Socials Profile.png

Hello Guys,
Meet with Event Booking App- EventHub

Buy this kit from UI8

---------------------------------------------------------------

This is "EventHub" Behance Presentation

---------------------------------------------------------------

Get Demo Version Figma Community

---------------------------------------------------------------

Have a project in mind? We are available for new projects. - prelookstudio@gmail.com

Follow Prelook Studio
Dribbble | Facebook | Instagram | Behance | UI8

Share some love by pressing 'L' if you like this shot :)

Find me here, drop a line at - ahmedashfak80@gmail.com

Thanks

0fdb1b363f93c00f55b6bf7cb82f13fb
Rebound of
Event Booking UI Kit- EventHub
By Ashfak Ahmed Sayem
Prelook Studio
Prelook Studio
We are passionate about creating beautiful designs .
Hire Us

More by Prelook Studio

View profile
    • Like