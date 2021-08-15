EventHub on Figma Community

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Guys,
Meet with Event Booking App- EventHub
Buy this kit from UI8
---------------------------------------------------------------
This is "EventHub" Behance Presentation
Get Demo Version Figma Community
Have a project in mind? We are available for new projects. - prelookstudio@gmail.com
Follow Prelook Studio
Dribbble | Facebook | Instagram | Behance | UI8
Share some love by pressing 'L' if you like this shot :)
Find me here, drop a line at - ahmedashfak80@gmail.com
Thanks
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.