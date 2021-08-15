Anupa Dhakal

Social Share Design - Daily UI

Anupa Dhakal
Anupa Dhakal
  • Save
Social Share Design - Daily UI dribble shot ui design modern design simplistic instagram facebook social share logo dailyui icon contrast ui ux design
Download color palette

This design was made for a daily UI challenge.
This design looks similar to Spotify's as this was inspired by it. The difference would be the use of background image from one of the album cover than using short video.
Also the apps shown would be determined by the user's most used apps.

Thanks for taking a look at this design. I appreciate it!

Anupa Dhakal
Anupa Dhakal

More by Anupa Dhakal

View profile
    • Like