Social Share Design - Daily UI

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This design was made for a daily UI challenge.
This design looks similar to Spotify's as this was inspired by it. The difference would be the use of background image from one of the album cover than using short video.
Also the apps shown would be determined by the user's most used apps.
Thanks for taking a look at this design. I appreciate it!