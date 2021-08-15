Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Online Shop Mobile App Design

Online Shop Mobile App Design uiux adobexd mockup layout design illustrator photoshop xd adobe illustrator adobe photoshop adobe xd clothing store mobile app online shop logo ui
Short personal practice project done during off-days. I also did the logo for this one, although the design of it was heavily influenced by a logo I saw while searching for inspiration.
The idea behind this project was to design an online shop for a distributor of widely popular and expensive brands like: Gucci, Armani, Versace, Louis Vuitton etc.

Programs used: Adobe XD, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop (for the mockup)

