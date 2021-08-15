Online Shop Mobile App Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Short personal practice project done during off-days. I also did the logo for this one, although the design of it was heavily influenced by a logo I saw while searching for inspiration.
The idea behind this project was to design an online shop for a distributor of widely popular and expensive brands like: Gucci, Armani, Versace, Louis Vuitton etc.
Programs used: Adobe XD, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop (for the mockup)