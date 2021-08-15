pou mohammad

ghazal mezom logo design

pou mohammad
pou mohammad
  • Save
ghazal mezom logo design illustration typography branding logo graphic design ui
Download color palette

Mezon Ghazal located in Iran works as a producer of a genuine Iranian mantle and in the logo design, the symbols and forms of the original Iran are used and the combination with a good mood and a sense of superiority is covered by this logo

If you need a logo and a visual identity to be seen in your business, I can definitely help you.📩

View all tags
Posted on Aug 15, 2021
pou mohammad
pou mohammad
Like