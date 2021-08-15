Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anuja

Music and Podcast App

Anuja
Anuja
  • Save
Music and Podcast App music app design music player app song podcast app music app app design uiux design
Download color palette

Hii everyone...

I designed the music player app that is also suited for podcasts.
I designed separate tabs for music and podcast to avoid the confusion when mixed toghether. I tried my best to design user-centered design.

Thanks for watching!!

Anuja
Anuja

More by Anuja

View profile
    • Like