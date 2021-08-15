Srilok Sagar

planet earth

Srilok Sagar
Srilok Sagar
  • Save
planet earth vector logo icon flat illustrator illustration design branding
Download color palette

a minimal logo made in sketch

View all tags
Posted on Aug 15, 2021
Srilok Sagar
Srilok Sagar

More by Srilok Sagar

View profile
    • Like