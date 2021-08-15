Corporate Gift - Portrait Illustration for Sequoia Capital

Client: Sequoia Capital

Role: Portrait Illustration

Sequoia Capital’s team compiled a list of questions about Shailendra Singh and his colleagues responded with the corresponding answers. I then used the answers to conceptualise a creative portrait illustration that portrays his quirks, personality and character. The final artwork was printed and framed as a corporate gift for Shailendra Singh as celebration for 15 years at Sequoia.

View full illustration here: https://www.leahdesign.sg/work#/sequoia-capital-portrait-illustration/

