Corporate Gift - Portrait Illustration for Sequoia Capital

Corporate Gift - Portrait Illustration for Sequoia Capital

Client: Sequoia Capital
Role: Portrait Illustration

Sequoia Capital’s team compiled a list of questions about Shailendra Singh and his colleagues responded with the corresponding answers. I then used the answers to conceptualise a creative portrait illustration that portrays his quirks, personality and character. The final artwork was printed and framed as a corporate gift for Shailendra Singh as celebration for 15 years at Sequoia.

View full illustration here: https://www.leahdesign.sg/work#/sequoia-capital-portrait-illustration/

If you're looking for a meaningful and memorable gift, reach out to me via hello@leahdesign.sg and I'd love to help! Great as a corporate gift for your colleagues/bosses, or even as a personal gift to your loved ones.

