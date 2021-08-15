🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Corporate Gift - Portrait Illustration for Sequoia Capital
Client: Sequoia Capital
Role: Portrait Illustration
Sequoia Capital’s team compiled a list of questions about Shailendra Singh and his colleagues responded with the corresponding answers. I then used the answers to conceptualise a creative portrait illustration that portrays his quirks, personality and character. The final artwork was printed and framed as a corporate gift for Shailendra Singh as celebration for 15 years at Sequoia.
View full illustration here: https://www.leahdesign.sg/work#/sequoia-capital-portrait-illustration/
If you're looking for a meaningful and memorable gift, reach out to me via hello@leahdesign.sg and I'd love to help! Great as a corporate gift for your colleagues/bosses, or even as a personal gift to your loved ones.