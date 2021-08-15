Car Dashboard App for McDonald's

Trending designs to inspire you
Imagine hustling between tasks with an empty growling stomach.
I hear you.😫
The design showcases :
Selecting and ordering your meal through virtual assistance.
Selecting your preferred card and approving with Touch ID
After payment you are directed towards the nearest outlet to pick up your order!