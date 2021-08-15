Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Rupanshi Das

Car Dashboard App for McDonald's

Imagine hustling between tasks with an empty growling stomach.
I hear you.😫

The design showcases :
Selecting and ordering your meal through virtual assistance.
Selecting your preferred card and approving with Touch ID
After payment you are directed towards the nearest outlet to pick up your order!

Posted on Aug 15, 2021
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

