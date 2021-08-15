Erlich Lõwi

Knife Maker Logo Design

Erlich Lõwi
Erlich Lõwi
  • Save
Knife Maker Logo Design retro vintage knife illustration pop art comic logo design vector logo branding graphic design design
Download color palette

Logo design for Otto Knives, a knife maker from USA. The design combines a vintage/retro feel with comic book style.

Erlich Lõwi
Erlich Lõwi

More by Erlich Lõwi

View profile
    • Like