Rangga Putra Budi Pratama

Letter M - Logo Design

Rangga Putra Budi Pratama
Rangga Putra Budi Pratama
  • Save
Letter M - Logo Design logomark mark logotype letter m logogram design identity visual identity logo designer logo logo design branding brand identity
Download color palette

Hi everyone, this is a logo package that I will sell on various marketplace sites. You can use this logo for yourself or for your client.

Rangga Putra Budi Pratama
Rangga Putra Budi Pratama

More by Rangga Putra Budi Pratama

View profile
    • Like