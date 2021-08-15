https://www.fiverr.com/graphicsaroma/design-unique-book-cover-an

Hi! I am Krishna Charma. I am a professional Graphics and Book Cover Designer with 3 years experiences. I consider myself as hard worker & efficient designer. My profession & passion is to make my client highly satisfied.

I always ready to produce the best quality, effective, innovative Book Cover design with punctuality that My client will love and I love to work with them permanently.

For any design needs, Please, send me a message with your request and I will try my best to do Your design.

Thank you, Si