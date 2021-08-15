Hello Dribbblers,

Heres a modern and sharp looking home page, QR page , Activity page and Bill Payment page for apexPay. ApexPay is a fintech app concept that allows payment , transfers and other functions of a digital bank.

Here, I tried to make the design look clean with much empty space and tried to use some bright colors for the design to make it look interesting.

Please share your feedback about the color choice and placement of the elements.

