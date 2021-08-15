Johannes Gerber

Dashboard UI design

Dashboard UI design clean ui robots agv information graphics tooltip ui ux interaction design ai factory monitoring manufactoring logistics shopfloor web app dashboard
Dashboard design for a shopfloor management web app. This was the result of an UI task that I did in a job application procedere.

Interface Design for Smart Industry applications

