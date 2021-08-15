Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cawona Collection logo design~

Cawona Collection logo design~ dress collection sewing services design vector illustration branding logo
Professional Sewing Services and Dress Collection with more than 20 years of experience, he is my dad and this is the logo i made for him.

Posted on Aug 15, 2021
