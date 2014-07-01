Maria Keller

Monstrous invite giveaway

Maria Keller
Maria Keller
Hire Me
  • Save
Monstrous invite giveaway dribbble invite cartoon mexico draft prospects team ideas cute monster
Download color palette

I recently scored 2 invites and I would like to give them away to talented players wanting to join this “monstrous” team.

So if you are interested send me a link of your work to my email mk(at)mariakellerac.com. I’ll announce the winners on my twitter account so you can follow me if you want.

Also if you like my work please follow me and visit my website www.mariakellerac.com.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2014
Maria Keller
Maria Keller
Digital Artist ✏️
Hire Me

More by Maria Keller

View profile
    • Like