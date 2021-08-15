84designs

Eggspert | Egg logo

84designs
84designs
  • Save
Eggspert | Egg logo good eggs logo easter eggs logo reading eggs logo egg logo maker logo maker eggcelllent creative eggs egg logo concept brand identity graphic design creative logo eggspert expert logo egg logo
Download color palette

Hello,

What do you think about this Egg logo concept?

Please share your thoughts and questions in the comments section down below and stay safe.

--> If you're interested in adopting and growing it into a successful brand it can be yours.
--> Feel free drop me a message or via email dan.84designs@gmail.com for further discussion.
--> A lifetime warranty and revisions is also included!

Let's make a mark, together!

I look forward to the opportunity to work with you.

Wishing you all a great new week!

Warmerst Regards,
Dan - 84designs

84designs
84designs

More by 84designs

View profile
    • Like