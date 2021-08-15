KICK logo design

Company Name: KICK

Company Description:

We are a fashion company that sells fast-fashion dresses. Our items are made with low-cost materials and are available in our retail stores. Our target audience is seniors. We want to convey a sense of innocence, while at the same time being modern.

Job Description:

You must create a logo using the information given in this brief. They would prefer a lettermark that uses the color gray. The logo will be embroidered on uniforms. Take into account the company's values and preferences, and make sure it will work for the planned use-cases.

