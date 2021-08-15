BOC logo design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Company Name: Brown Oman corp.
Company Description:
We are a fashion company that sells vintage clothes. Our items are made with high-quality materials and are available in our retail stores. Our target audience is men. We want to convey a sense of wonder, while at the same time being calm.
Job Description
You must create a logo using the information given in this brief. They would prefer an emblem logo that uses the color brown. The logo will be embroidered on uniforms. Take into account the company's values and preferences, and make sure it will work for the planned use-cases.
------------------------------------------------
Contact for freelance work.
Email : thisisanany@gmail.com
whatsApp;+201020923052
Thanks
Anany