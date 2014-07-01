Shauna Haider

Kitty Cavalier Book

Shauna Haider
Shauna Haider
  • Save
Kitty Cavalier Book print editorial book
Download color palette

Playing with pages and branding elements from Kitty Cavalier's book.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2014
Shauna Haider
Shauna Haider

More by Shauna Haider

View profile
    • Like