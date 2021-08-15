Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Farhad Ghanemi

C + Baguette Logo

Farhad Ghanemi
Farhad Ghanemi
  • Save
C + Baguette Logo letter monogram mark pictorial symbol negative space simple creative modern minimal logo maker logotype design designer branding logo bakery bread baguette c
Download color palette

Letter C + Baguette In negative space. Press "L" if you like it.

👉 Let's make a logo together!
📧 Email me at farhadghnm@gmail.com

Farhad Ghanemi
Farhad Ghanemi

More by Farhad Ghanemi

View profile
    • Like