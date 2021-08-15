Logotor

A letter minimalist finance logo design

Logotor
Logotor
  • Save
A letter minimalist finance logo design brand identity technology marketing global a letter logo a letter financial fintech finance logo minimalist corporate logo modern logo branding app icon logo design
Download color palette

Acolas logo design for a finance business. This logo specially made for global money transfar company.
The logo concept combine with latter A and Rocket mark.

-------------------------------------------------
CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :
logotor7@gmail.com

What'sApp: +8801644276624

Skype: live:.cid.d112608b5dc01120

Logotor
Logotor

More by Logotor

View profile
    • Like