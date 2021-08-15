Options of Solution About Public Transport App || Bistapps

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hello fellas,
I wanna share a new design concept about Public Transport. Meets Bistapps, Bistapps is a public transport app that builds to make your life easier while travelling or for daily uses purpose (like going to the office, school, etc). It comes with Bus Rapid Transit and Busway. With Bistapps, you could choose route, find the Bus Stop and start conversation with other people. Also, you could be able to see the bus live position and progress.
Feel free to feedback and comment. don't forget press "L" if love it. Thanks!
