ZAFRON logo design

Company Name: Zafron

We are a fashion company that sells affordable Polo wear. Our items are made with high-quality materials and are shipped directly to your home. Our target audience is millennials. We want to convey a sense of elegance, while at the same time being business-like.

You must create a logo using the information given in this brief. They would prefer a letter mark that uses the colour red. The logo will be printed on the side of vehicles. Take into account the company's values and preferences, and make sure it will work for the planned use-cases

Email : thisisanany@gmail.com

whatsApp;+201020923052

