Linus Stinson Logo design

Company Name: Linus Stinson

Company Description:

We are a company that produces durable sportswear and equipment. We pride ourselves on our accuracy. Our target audience is young athletes. We want to convey a sense of speed, while at the same time being business-like.

Job Description:

You must create a logo using the information given in this brief. They would prefer a monogram logo that uses the colour orange. The logo will be embroidered on uniforms. Take into account the company's values and preferences, and make sure it will work for the planned use-cases.

