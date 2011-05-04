This Paper Ship

Wise shoes illustration typography quote
In the process of expanding some goods (prints, cards, etc.) for the shop...

Full illustration here: http://www.flickr.com/photos/thispapership/5688766022/in/photostream

Print in our shop here: http://thispapership.bigcartel.com/product/wise-shoes-fine-art-print

Posted on May 4, 2011
