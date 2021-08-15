Tio Dwi Satrio

UI Design - Podcast App

typography design branding app ux ui
Since this pandemic, many of our habits have changed. From those who used to be free to leave the house to having to spend time at home. Therefore, in order not to get bored we often look for entertainment such as watching movies and also listening to podcasts. This time I want to explore the podcast application to entertain us when we are at home.

Posted on Aug 15, 2021
