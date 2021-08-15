Andrey

Landing page Cake

Andrey
Andrey
  • Save
Landing page Cake landing page ui typography cake tilda like graphic design figma design aesthetics
Download color palette

The first landing screen for a private pastry chef. The site was created to attract more customers and increase loyalty.
Thanks for your rating.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 15, 2021
Andrey
Andrey

More by Andrey

View profile
    • Like