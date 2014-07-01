Jeremiah Nelson

7/17 Eastside Club show

7/17 Eastside Club show wip gig poster
Poster concept for the John Statz show in Madison this month. The new record is a psychedelic country sorta thing.

Posted on Jul 1, 2014
