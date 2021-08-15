Log in & Register Screen Section || Bistapps || App

Hello fellas,

I wanna share a new design concept about Public Transport. Meets Bistapps, Bistapps is a public transport app that builds to make your life easier while travelling or for daily uses purpose (like going to the office, school, etc). It comes with Bus Rapid Transit and Busway. With Bistapps, you could choose route, find the Bus Stop and start conversation with other people. Also, you could be able to see the bus live position and progress.

Feel free to feedback and comment. don't forget press "L" if love it. Thanks!

Connect with us : somatighfarabadi@gmail.com

or @somatighfar

Link : https://linktr.ee/somatighfar

IG : https://www.instagram.com/somatighfar/

Be : https://www.behance.net/somatighfar

Website : https://bit.ly/websoma